Apple Starts Making AirPods Components In India With The Help From Supplier: Report

Apple is extending its make in India strategy with plans to make AirPods in the country moving at a brisk pace. As per a Bloomberg report, the company is using its supplier Jabil Inc in the country to make components for the premium TWS earbuds from Apple and shipping them to China and Vietnam where the AirPods are made.

This might not sound like a big deal, especially since the main production is still based in China but Apple is slowly moving its production base from China, and views Vietnam and India as the best alternatives in the region. Making components for AirPods could be the first step before the whole product is ready to be manufactured in the country.

Apple is keen on increasing India’s production to 25 per cent in the next few years, majority of which will be occupied by iPhones.

Apple is also looking to make iPads and MacBooks in the country, which will be entrusted with other suppliers for the Cupertino-based giant. The move to make AirPods components is matching with the timeline of Apple’s plans to make the audio products, including Beats headphones in the country.

It is possible that Apple will have an easier time manufacturing these products in the country, with the help of Foxconn than how it has used a mix of importing components and local supply for iPhones.

The company has started plans for this year’s iPhone 15 lineup which is expected to be the first from the company to have a USB C port for charging. Apple has used China as the main hub for many years but this year’s COVID lockdown hampered its production that had a direct effect on supply of the iPhone 14 Pros. Apple has moved all of its Mac products to the M-series chip and more products, including the rumoured foldable iPad are expected in the near future.

