Apple Starts Rolling Out iOS 14.5 With Face ID Mask Feature, App Tracking Transparency: All That's New

Cupertino-based giant Apple has started rolling out its much-awaited iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 update that brings a slew of new features and improvements to iPhones and iPads. The company has also rolled out WatchOS 7.4 for Apple Watch users. The latest software update includes that new App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to decide if they want to allow apps to track their activity across other apps and websites for advertising purposes. It also brings an important feature that will allow users to unlock their iPhones with the Apple Watch, without requiring a Face ID or passcode. Apart from that, the new update brings many new emojis with a focus on inclusivity. The update also adds to ability to watch Apple Fitness Plus workouts on a TV with AirPlay 2, and Apple podcasts is getting a new design and optional subscriptions. Further, the new update also brings support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on the iPhone and the iPad. The update is rolling out now for all iPhone and iPad users, and users in India can check for the update by going into Settings > Software Update. Let us take a detailed look as to what all the new iOS update brings.

App Tracking Transparency

With the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 update, Apple has brought a much-talked about feature that will allow users to decide if they want third party apps and websites to track their activity for advertising purposes. A new pop-up will now appear whenever apps are designed to share a user’s activity for targeted advertising. This feature was heavily criticised by Facebook, claiming that it presents a “false tradeoff" between personalised ads and privacy. This feature is said to have a detrimental impact on Facebook’s ad business, since the social media giant is known to be the most notorious in terms of tracking users across third-party apps and websites for advertising purposes.

Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask

iOS 14.5 also brings a feature to unlock your iPhone without requiring FaceID or a passcode as long as a user is wearing an Apple Watch. This will be a helpful feature for those who struggle to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new feature is designed to make it easier for iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock their smartphones quicker. It is necessary that Apple Watch users update their Watch OS to version 7.4 in order to use this feature.

New Default Voice for Siri

With the Apple iOS 14.5 update, users now get the option for opting for a different default voice for their virtual assistant Siri. Till now, the Apple virtual assistant defaulted to a female-sounding voice. Now, however, users will be prompted to choose their preferred voice during the device setup.

Other New Features and Improvements

The iOS 14.5 update also brings a new set of emojis with a focus on inclusivity. The update also brings the ability for Apple Fitness Plus users to stream their workout on a TV using AirPlay 2. Further, the Apple Podcasts app is getting a new design and optional subscriptions. Apart from that, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers are also now supported on the iPhone and iPad with the new update. Apple iPhone 12 series also get 5G connectivity in dual-SIM mode in more countries with iOS 14.5.

