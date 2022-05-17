Apple Starts Testing Foldable Device Which Has A Colour E-Ink Display

Apple is one of the few technology giants yet to dip its toes into the foldable arena, but according to a new report, not only is the company working on a device, it is trying different ways to make it unique.

The update comes via Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, who talks about Apple testing a foldable which could use an e-ink display with colour output as the secondary screen on the device.

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

Kuo believes that using an e-ink display will help Apple offer a differentiated experience, and at the same time preserve the battery life of the device with its low-power consumption.

He even forecasts that the e-ink panel could actually become the go-to choice as the secondary screen on foldable devices in the future.

Having said that, Apple reportedly choosing an e-ink screen as its outer display raises further questions about its quality and experience of using apps, compared to the other foldable devices we have seen in the market to date from Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi among others.

Kuo’s note seems to suggest Apple might prefer power management over colour output for its reported foldable device, which seems rather strange for a high-end product. E-Ink display has mostly been used on Kindle e-readers and a few Android-based e-ink devices. So, we are not sure how Apple plans to utilise the technology for its upcoming product.

We still don’t know a lot about the rumoured Apple foldable, which isn’t expected before 2024 in the market. Google has already started optimising Android to run on tablets and foldables effectively, hinting at the possible launch of a Pixel foldable device in the near future.

As for Apple, the company could work its own ways to make iOS apps run on the device, especially on the e-ink panel. For now, we are taking all these details with muted excitement.

