Apple Store in Amsterdam Reportedly Evacuated After iPad Battery Exploded
Apple store was evacuated as a precautionary measure and three employees who reportedly experienced trouble breathing were treated.
Apple Store in Amsterdam Reportedly Evacuated After iPad Battery Exploded (photo for representation, Image: AP)
An Apple store in Amsterdam has been temporarily closed after an iPad battery exploded and released harmful chemical substances, the media reported. The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure and three employees who reportedly experienced trouble breathing were treated. "Due to the chemicals potentially released, the store has been closed as firefighters work to ventilate the space and clear out any harmful vapours," 9to5Mac reported on Sunday.
The staff placed the iPad immediately into a container with sand and called the firefighters. It is unclear if the tablet has burst into the flames. "Although, not related with this iPad battery explosion, as Apple started its iPhone battery replacement programme we've seen a few more incidents like this over the past months. "Apple stores in both Switzerland and Spain were evacuated this year after thermal events with iPhone batteries. Like today's incident, fortunately those also didn't see any major injuries, but Apple employees did sustain minor burns," the report added.
Meanwhile, an iPhone 6 exploded and went up in flames in a moving car in China last week, according to EEC Media. A video was shot by a dash cam installed inside the vehicle, which showed the woman screaming in the video after her phone burst into flames in the moving car.
Drie mensen onwel door geëxplodeerde iPad in Apple Store https://t.co/Jn3EkAtE6Y pic.twitter.com/35L7FE1Yi6— AT5 (@AT5) August 19, 2018
