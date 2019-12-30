Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Sued by Cardiologist For Infringing Atrial Fibrillation Tech Patent

Dr Joseph Wiesel was awarded a patent in 2006 for photoplethysmography, which is the same technique used by the Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple Sued by Cardiologist For Infringing Atrial Fibrillation Tech Patent
Representative image.

A New York-based doctor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit because of a lifesaving Apple Watch feature that can detect if the wearer has an irregular heartbeat. In the lawsuit, the doctor has demanded royalties, legal fees, and recovery of past damages, and has described Apple’s alleged patent infringement as wilfully violating his patent surrounding the technology used in Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Cardiologist Dr Joseph Wiesel was awarded a patent in the year 2006 for detecting atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that may lead to stroke, or heart failure, among others. Apparently, Wiesel had used a technique called photoplethysmography, which is the method used by the Apple Watch with its green light and sensors. According to him, he had notified Apple about the patent in September 2017, after the launch of the Apple Watch Series 3.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that the company refused to negotiate with Dr Wiesel, even after he provided “detailed claim charts” that showed how the Apple Watch infringed on his patents. He also claims that his patent is a critical part of the wearable device. As of now, Apple has not responded to the cardiologist’s lawsuit, so it remains unknown how the company reacts to the allegations that have been put on them by Wiesel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram