Apple Sued by Lawyer Over FaceTime Eavesdrop Bug

Things aren't rolling so well for Apple. Earlier this week there was a report that a major bug has been identified in the company's popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. The bug went into motion whenever a user made a call via the app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver's end, even before the call has been accepted.Now a lawyer from Houston, Texas is suing Apple as he claims that the bug allowed an unknown person to eavesdrop on his private conversation with a client. According to attorney Larry Williams II's complaint, the bug intrudes on the privacy of "one's most intimate conversations without consent. Apparently, he was eavesdropped on while taking sworn testimony during a client deposition. He is now seeking unspecified punitive damages on his claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation and warranty breach.The issue is said to be prevalent on iOS 12.1 software update where it allowed a user to call someone on FaceTime and automatically begin hearing the other person before they picked up the call.Reportedly a woman in the US claims that her teenage son discovered the bug last week and had apparently even warned Apple about it. son originally discovered the bug on January 19, when he was making a group call on FaceTime with his friends to talk about the popular battle royale game Fortnite. After he informed the issue to his mother, she spent most of her week trying to warn people, before the bug went public. She had sent emails, Facebook Messages, several tweets, fax, and even filed an official bug report.