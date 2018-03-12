English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities
Portal Communications' complaint targets all iPhone and iPad models, Mac computers dating back to 2009, iPod touch, Apple Watch Series 3, the fourth-generation Apple TV, Apple TV 4K and HomePod.
Apple sued over Siri's natural language capacities (Image: Reuters)
Non-practising entity Portal Communications has filed a lawsuit against Apple for alleged infringement of three patents related to natural language voice query systems -- the technology being used by the iPhone-maker in its products in the form of the Siri virtual assistant. According to tech website AppleInsider, in its filing with the Eastern Texas District Court, Portal Communications said that the three related patents were invented by Dave Bernard, CEO of technology solutions firm The Intellection Group.
All the patents titled "Multimodal natural language query system and architecture for processing voice and proximity-based queries," were transferred from The Intellection Group to Portal Communications in January. The company alleged that Apple's Siri infringes on each of the patents-in-suit, as the voice assistant is capable of understanding -- or makes an attempt to understand -- natural language queries and returns their answers.
Portal Communications' complaint targets all iPhone and iPad models, Mac computers dating back to 2009, iPod touch, Apple Watch Series 3, the fourth-generation Apple TV, Apple TV 4K and HomePod. "Along with devices not compatible with Siri, including iPhones older than the 4S and iPads older than the third-generation model, the suit targets devices running iOS 3.1 or later, but does not specify what programmes or technologies are in infringement. Siri debuted with iOS 5," the report said.
Apple purchased Siri in 2010 and integrated it into its products' hardware with iPhone 4S in 2011 -- nearly three years after one of the patents was granted. The company expanded the voice assistant's capabilities to its other devices, including iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and its smart speaker HomePod. Each patent deals with methods of parsing user queries from natural language patterns into machine decipherable commands -- in the form of voice or text.
It also details the methods of further processing requests using GPS location data, or other proximity information, to provide a context and environment for narrowing down a response. Parsing is the method of receiving input in the form of sequential source programme instructions, interactive online commands, markup tags, or some other defined interface and then breaking them up into parts that can be managed by other programmes and return a meaningful response.
A non-practising entity (NPE) is someone who holds a patent for a product or process but has no intentions of developing it.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
All the patents titled "Multimodal natural language query system and architecture for processing voice and proximity-based queries," were transferred from The Intellection Group to Portal Communications in January. The company alleged that Apple's Siri infringes on each of the patents-in-suit, as the voice assistant is capable of understanding -- or makes an attempt to understand -- natural language queries and returns their answers.
Portal Communications' complaint targets all iPhone and iPad models, Mac computers dating back to 2009, iPod touch, Apple Watch Series 3, the fourth-generation Apple TV, Apple TV 4K and HomePod. "Along with devices not compatible with Siri, including iPhones older than the 4S and iPads older than the third-generation model, the suit targets devices running iOS 3.1 or later, but does not specify what programmes or technologies are in infringement. Siri debuted with iOS 5," the report said.
Apple purchased Siri in 2010 and integrated it into its products' hardware with iPhone 4S in 2011 -- nearly three years after one of the patents was granted. The company expanded the voice assistant's capabilities to its other devices, including iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and its smart speaker HomePod. Each patent deals with methods of parsing user queries from natural language patterns into machine decipherable commands -- in the form of voice or text.
It also details the methods of further processing requests using GPS location data, or other proximity information, to provide a context and environment for narrowing down a response. Parsing is the method of receiving input in the form of sequential source programme instructions, interactive online commands, markup tags, or some other defined interface and then breaking them up into parts that can be managed by other programmes and return a meaningful response.
A non-practising entity (NPE) is someone who holds a patent for a product or process but has no intentions of developing it.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Wants Kagiso Rabada to Get Smarter With His Celebration
- Pep Guardiola Grateful for Patience Shown by Man City Owners
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics