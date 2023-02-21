CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple Support Website Is Down For Some Users, Displaying An 'Invalid URL' Error
Apple Support Website Is Down For Some Users, Displaying An 'Invalid URL' Error

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:04 IST

Cupertino

Apple Support website is reportedly down for some users.

Apple Support website is reportedly down for some users.

Apple Support website is down for some users and showing them an "Invalid URL" error.

Apple Support website is down for some users and showing them an “Invalid URL" error.

All the users are not affected by the issue, but some users reported the problem on Twitter, reports 9To5Mac While one user asked, “Is @AppleMusic down? @AppleSupport", another posted, “Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio - guess what, it’s been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives “invalid link" every time I try to open."

According to the online outage monitor website, 43 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 39 per cent while using the iPhone, and 18 per cent while using the TV.

Those seeking to get immediate support for their Apple products will find this glitch to be very annoying.

The iPhone maker has a webpage called System Status that displays the current status of all of its many online and cloud services.

However, currently, that webpage has not yet been updated to reflect any kind of outage.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 21, 2023, 10:04 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 10:04 IST
