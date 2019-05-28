Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote

The reports of the death of the iPod Touch were greatly exaggerated. Apple has just announced a new generation of the iPod Touch. This announcement comes just ahead of the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week. The new iPod Touch will be available in three storage option, 32GB, 128GB and 256GB. The pricing of the new iPod Touch starts at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB version, Rs 28,900 for the 128GB version and Rs 38,900 for the 256GB version.The new iPod Touch runs the A10 Fusion chip, which enables augmented reality (AR) experience on AR apps, and also improves significantly on the performance and graphics capabilities of the iPod Touch variant which it succeeds. If you are looking for specifics, this offers 2x faster performance than before and 3x better graphics capabilities. Incidentally, we saw the A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7 line-up. This runs iOS 12 out of the box, which means all connected services that you also see on the iPhone and the iPad will be available, including Apple Music, iTunes Store and FaceTime calling. The iPod Touch has a 4-inch Retina Display, which means it retains the compact footprint, and is 6.1mm thick.Later this year, Apple will also unleash the gaming platform Arcade, and the company confirms that the new iPod Touch will be compatible with the Arcade games as well.The question still remains though—do you really need an iPod Touch? If you already have an iPhone or an iPad, both of which are available in multiple screen sizes, you may not necessarily need one. However, if you don’t mind standalone devices and you don’t want your smartphone to double up as an all-rounder, this can also be a great mobile gaming device apart from providing the soundtrack to your life, while on the move and using Bluetooth earphones such as the Apple AirPods, or when at home and connected with a great Bluetooth speaker.Apple has confirmed that the new iPod Touch are now available in stores in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK and US.