English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple Takes Legal Action to Halt Publication of App Store Book over 'Secrets'

Cover of the App Store Confidential book by Tom Sadowski. (Image: Apple Insider)

Cover of the App Store Confidential book by Tom Sadowski. (Image: Apple Insider)

Apple sent a cease and desist letter to the author and publishers of 'App Store Confidential' to stop deliveries and recall all copies currently in circulation.

Share this:

In a bid to stop the sale of a new insider book named "App Store Confidential," Apple has sent a cease and desist letter to the author Tom Sadowski and its publisher Murmann Verlag. Lawyers working for Apple have ordered Sadowski and his publisher to cease deliveries of book orders, as well as recall all copies of the book that are already in circulation, and to destroy all manuscripts of the book. Publisher Murmann and the author have so far resisted the demands from the iPhone maker, Apple Insider reported.

The iPhone maker is taking legal action against the author and a former German App Store manager Sadowski and publisher Verlag to stop the circulation of a book about his work, under allegations it reveals confidential "business secrets" that the author wasn't allowed to disclose.

Released on Tuesday in Germany, the book "App Store Confidential" by Sadowski is said to be a behind-the-scenes view of how the Apple App Store works from the former manager's viewpoint. The book also details Sadowski's journey into Apple, his personal experiences in working inside the App Store, and his meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story