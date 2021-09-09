Apple Teasing iOS 15 Features Via Tips Notifications; Did You Get It On Your iPhone?

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 14 during the recently announced California Streaming event. Ahead of the launch, Apple has started teasing features of iOS 15 via notifications through the in-built Tips app. Apple is said to also launch iOS 15 along with iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 during the September 14 event. The features being teased by Apple via the Tips app include Focus Mode, Live Text in Photos, Voice Isolation, new Shared With You section in apps, Safari Tab Groups, Notification Summaries, system-wide translation, AR-based walking directions in Apple Maps, and more.

Ahead of the September 14 “California Streaming" event, the Tips app is sending notifications to all iPhone users with a teaser of all the upcoming features on iOS 15. This notification was first spotted by MacRumours and is likely to come on all iPhones that have the Tips app pre-installed. The notifications, according to the MacRumours report, reads, “See what’s coming in ‌iOS 15‌. Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus." Clicking on it leads users to an introduction of all the features coming with the next iOS update.

Apple is rumoured to bring iOS 15 to all iPhone a day after the iPhone event, i.e., on September 14. The iPhone 13 range is expected to be unveiled at the event alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. Several reports have also suggested that Apple may unveil the AirPods 3 during the California Streaming event.

iOS 15 will bring several new features for iPhone users including a voice isolation feature that cuts out background noise during FaceTime calls. There is also a Focus Mode that will mute notifications when a user is working, excercising, or doing something where they don’t want to be distracted by notifications.

