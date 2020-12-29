Apple Testing Foldable iPhone With Clamshell Design That May Launch by 2023

Apple foldable iPhone is said to be in the works for some time that is expected to launch in 2022. As per a previous report, the foldable device from Apple would sit somewhere between an iPhone and iPad with a Galaxy Z Fold 2-like form factor. However, a new leak has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing a clamshell-like folding iPhone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The folding iPhone will reportedly to come with 5G support.

In a video, notable tipster Jon Prosser says that Apple is working with Samsung for the foldable iPhone's OLED screen. The tipster adds that Apple would retain OLED panel for iPhones (introduced with iPhone 12) instead of a mini-LED display that some devices like iPad and Macs are rumoured to feature in future. Additionally, the clamshell-like iPhone is reportedly being tested at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. As per concept renders shared by Prosser, we can notice triple cameras at the exterior and a single selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout. Additionally, the rumoured clamshell-foldable iPhone is said to flip open and reveal a big display with a smaller display in the outer shell for quick notifications - similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The centre of the device is equally parted by hinges, as per the concept renders.

Prosser notes that Apple may introduce the foldable iPhone sometime in 2022 or even in 2023, but cautions that the company is still experimenting with the design, as of now. Therefore, it is likely that the first foldable Apple iPhone may not feature a clamshell-like design, at all. Earlier in November, a report indicated the development of the foldable iPhone that is said to carry a price tag of $1,499 (approx Rs 1,11,600) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant, at launch. The report also had indicated the presence of 5G support.