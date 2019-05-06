English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple to Change Antenna Structure in 2019 iPhones
As part of the upcoming iPhones, Apple plans on using modified-PI Magnetic particle Inspection (MPI) material instead of using the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) material which was used in the antennas of iPhones XS, XS Max and XR.
The 2019 line-up of iPhones is expected to come with a changed antenna structure, according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As part of the upcoming iPhones, Apple plans on using modified-PI Magnetic particle Inspection (MPI) material instead of using the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) material which was used in the antennas of iPhones XS, XS Max and XR.
According to Kuo, the LCP limits the Radio Frequency (RF) performance of the handsets due to technology limitations and production issues, CNET reported on Sunday.
However, Kuo believes that the Cupertino, California-based company could still use LCP as the primary material for 5G antennas in 2020 iPhones.
The production issues affecting the RF performance of LCP antennas are expected to be resolved meanwhile, the report added. With its 2019 line-up, Apple is expected to introduce the much awaited USB-C cables for the devices and bring improvements in iPhone's camera performance.
