1-min read

Apple to Continue Mac Pro Production in the US After Tariff Exemption

Apple's Mac Pro will be produced in Austin, Texas, said CEO Tim Cook after US President Donald Trump's administration waived tariffs on necessary Chinese components.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Apple to Continue Mac Pro Production in the US After Tariff Exemption
Image for representation.
Apple said that it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United States, after obtaining tariff exemptions for some components in the high-end computers. The California tech giant said it would keep production of the Mac Pro, a computer costing some 6,000 US Dollars (USD), in Austin, Texas, following reports it was considering moving the manufacturing to China. Apple said the decision came after the company obtained "a federal product exclusion" from tariffs "for certain necessary components" for the computers. The news comes despite comments from President Donald Trump in July that he would oppose waiving tariffs on components for Apple's devices, commenting in a tweet, "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs."

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement that the company is "proud to be building (the new Mac Pro) in Austin" and added, "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity." The company said it would begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013. Apple said it was "on track to fulfil its commitment" to invest 350 billion USD in the US economy by 2023 through its own manufacturing and from suppliers.

Trump has been moving to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property, although his administration has issued some waivers and delays.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
