Apple to Continue Mac Pro Production in the US After Tariff Exemption
Apple's Mac Pro will be produced in Austin, Texas, said CEO Tim Cook after US President Donald Trump's administration waived tariffs on necessary Chinese components.
Image for representation.
Apple said that it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United States, after obtaining tariff exemptions for some components in the high-end computers. The California tech giant said it would keep production of the Mac Pro, a computer costing some 6,000 US Dollars (USD), in Austin, Texas, following reports it was considering moving the manufacturing to China. Apple said the decision came after the company obtained "a federal product exclusion" from tariffs "for certain necessary components" for the computers. The news comes despite comments from President Donald Trump in July that he would oppose waiving tariffs on components for Apple's devices, commenting in a tweet, "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs."
Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement that the company is "proud to be building (the new Mac Pro) in Austin" and added, "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity." The company said it would begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013. Apple said it was "on track to fulfil its commitment" to invest 350 billion USD in the US economy by 2023 through its own manufacturing and from suppliers.
Trump has been moving to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property, although his administration has issued some waivers and delays.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?