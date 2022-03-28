CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple To Decrease iPhone SE, AirPods Production

Apple Inc is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Supply-Chain/Apple-to-cut-iPhone-AirPods-output-amid-Ukraine-war-uncertainty.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

March 28, 2022