English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple to Ditch This Feature With WatchOS 5

According to an AppleInsider report, "Time Travel" feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple to Ditch This Feature With WatchOS 5
Apple to Ditch This Feature With WatchOS 5 (Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Apple is saying goodbye to "Time Travel" -- one of Apple Watch's under-used features -- with watchOS 5 this fall. According to an AppleInsider report, "Time Travel" feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.

"Time Travel" lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time. It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was -- or going to be -- displayed on your Watch face.

The feature is utilised by rotating the "Digital Crown" on the Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the Apple Watch in the appropriate direction. "Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings -- before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds

Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...