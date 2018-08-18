English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple to Ditch This Feature With WatchOS 5
According to an AppleInsider report, "Time Travel" feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.
Apple to Ditch This Feature With WatchOS 5 (Representative image: Reuters)
Apple is saying goodbye to "Time Travel" -- one of Apple Watch's under-used features -- with watchOS 5 this fall. According to an AppleInsider report, "Time Travel" feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.
"Time Travel" lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time. It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was -- or going to be -- displayed on your Watch face.
The feature is utilised by rotating the "Digital Crown" on the Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the Apple Watch in the appropriate direction. "Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings -- before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.
