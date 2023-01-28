Apple To Increase App Store Prices In The UK And Other Countries On February 13

Apple, in a developer post, has revealed that prices for apps on the App Store will increase in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, starting February 13th. These price adjustments are a result of fluctuations in taxes and exchange rates, and to “ensure prices for apps and in‑app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts.”

Apple has said that the app and in-app purchase prices on the App Store will be increasing in several countries including Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. However, prices in Uzbekistan will drop—owing to reduction in the value-added tax rate from 15% to 12%.

Prices will remain unchanged in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe, but due to changes in VAT, proceeds from these countries will also be changed slightly. Ireland will see a reduction of VAT rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0%, Luxembourg will see a reduction of VAT rate from 17% to 16%, Zimbabwe will see an increase of VAT rate from 14.5% to 15% and Singapore will see an increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8% .

Additionally, by the end of January, proceeds will also increase for local developers selling in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and Cambodia. And, in December last year, Apple had also announced plans to offer developers 700 more pricing options for apps on the App Store, with prices ranging from 29 cents to $10,000—set to take effect in Spring this year.

