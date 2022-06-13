Apple To Keep Making Older iPad Pro Models, Despite New M2-Powered Model Coming This Year

As it plans to launch a new iPad Pro lineup soon, Apple has no plans to stop the production of 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and will release updates for the devices in fall this year. Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip this year. According to AppleInsider, the company is still planning to bring out an update to its iPad Pro lineup in the fall.

Apple tracker Mark Gurman said Apple is not planning to stop the production of its 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The new iPad Pro models with M2 chip, wireless charging with MagSafe and camera upgrades are likely to arrive in September or October. The devices may also have a glass back, as well as mini LED backlighting for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone maker is experimenting with at least one 2022 iPad Pro with MagSafe on board.

The Apple logo made of glass would be the exact point to charge with the MagSafe wireless charging, the reports mentioned.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.