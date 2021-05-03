Apple May Launch 8-Inch Foldable iPhone With Flexible QHD+ OLED Display in 2023: Kuo

Apple may be planning to launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, according to a recent report from known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to a research note sourced by Apple tracker MacRumours, the Cupertino-based giant is likely to launch its a foldable iPhone in 2023 that will come with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. The analyst was quoted in his research note as saying that SDC will be the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry will be the exclusive DDI foundry provider. Based on Apple’s requested capacity plan, he predicted that the foldable iPhone shipments will reach 15-20 million units in 2023. Kuo, in his research note also said that he believes that the foldable iPhone will adopt a silver nanowire touch solution for the device’s display, which will create a “long-term competitive advantage" for Apple in the foldable device market.

This display technology will be needed for future foldable devices that support more than a single fold, the MacRumours report suggested. “Future foldable devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds (vs. only a single fold in current foldable smartphones), rollable, medium to large size display, and durability. When comparing the advantages of the above specifications, the silver nanowire is similar or superior to SDC’s Y-Octa," the analyst was quoted in his research note as saying. Kuo also predicted that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. He said that with its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.

