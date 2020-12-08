Apple To Launch AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Tonight? Reports Hint At New Product Announcement

It was recently reported that Apple may be preparing to launch another product in 2020, possibly on December 8, as the company had asked its service providers to be ready for potential AppleCare-related changes in an internal memo. Now, it is being reported that the Cupertino-based giant may be launching its highly anticipated over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio as soon as tonight. The report comes from a website that tracks Apple developments and claims that the AirPods Studio headphones could be launched as early as tonight.

The report, published in AppleTrack website claims to have 'exclusive' information from multiple sources familiar with the matter as saying that Apple will be launching the AirPods Studio over-the-air headphones on December 8. The AppleTrack report does not give clear details and it is not clear if the information provided in the report is accurate. While this report does not hint at anything substantial, Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman today shared an October article where he had said that Apple is planning to announce high-end over-ear headphones. Apart from that, tipster L0vet0dream had said last month that Apple may have a Christmas surprise that's "good for winter" in December.

Earlier, an icon was also found in iOS 14.3 beta that features a design resembling the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. While there is a lot of updates to dig into over the course of this whole year, there is still no clear evidence that the AirPods Studio are coming before the end of this year. However, if Apple does launch the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, it will indeed be a Christmas surprise for the fans, given the massive hype that has been built around the new product.