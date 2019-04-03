Apple to Launch iPhones With 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch And 6.67-inch OLED Displays in 2020

Apple has established its iPhone lineup with three models launched every year. While that is expected to stick for a while, a report has given a hint about the all-OLED iPhone range that will launch in 2020.It is being said that Apple will launch three OLED-based iPhone devices in 2020 and will have screen sizes of 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, and 6.67-inch. The information is said to be sourced from Taiwan's handset component supply chain. The range should have a similar footprint as the current iPhone lineup as the increase in display size increase should be accommodated by slimming down the bezels.As for this year’s iPhone trio, we aren’t sure how radically the design will change, but there is a confirmation that there will be two OLED models and an iPhone XR successor with an LCD display. Also, the important thing to note is that the 2018 iPhones were an incremental ‘S’ update, which technically means that Apple could bring a new design this year. Having said that, Apple did leap ahead from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. So it wouldn't be surprising Apple does that again.It is being also estimated that the company is likely to ship 80-82 million iPhones in the first half of 2019 and about 180-190 million units for all of the year.