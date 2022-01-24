Apple to Launch Its ‘Widest Array’ of New Products in 2022

Apple will reportedly launch “the widest array" of products in its history this year. According to journalist and notable Apple tracker Mark Gurman, Apple is working on four iPhone models, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company is also reportedly planning to launch a “low-end" MacBook Pro, iMac with a larger screen, a new Mac Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and three Apple Watch models.

That’s not it, we may also get to see redesigned MacBook Air with an Apple chipset, an affordable iPad, and new iPad Pro models. Gurman further notes that most of the products would launch in the fall, though the new iMac could debut early this year. It may launch in March alongside iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 2022 - both featuring the Apple Bionic A15 chipset that powers iPhone 13 series.

Additionally, the new iPad Pro model(s) may launch in the first half, similar to previous iPad Pros. Apple may unveil its M2 chipset that could power the 2022 iPad Pro models. Interestingly, Apple recently filed regulatory filings in the Eurasian Economic Commission that suggest the launch of nine iPads. Apple is rumoured to launch its first VR/AR headset this year, but recent rumours suggest a delay. The VR/AR headset and the rumoured Apple Car are said to be CEO Tim Cook’s biggest launches before he decides to retire. Interestingly, a report suggests that Apple may eventually replace iPhones with AR headsets.

Gurman did not offer specific details on the next iPhone 14 smartphone series, but the launch may happen in September similar to the last few iPhone launches. It appears Apple is ditching the compact iPhone mini model and introducing a regular ‘Max’ variant instead. Specifications remain unclear but old leaks suggest that non-Pro iPhone models will finally get a 120Hz display that Apple refers to as the ProMotion display.

