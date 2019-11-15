Apple to Launch New iPad Pro With 3D Sensor Alongside iPhone SE 2 in First Half of 2020

Apple is excelling in the variety of products it has been launching. It recently launched the new AirPods Pro with noise cancellations and just a few days back we saw the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the largest retina display ever. If this is not enough, the US-based tech company is now coming up with a new iPad Pro as well as a smaller iPhone, which will be introduced in the first half of 2020.

The new development was revealed by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to a report published on Wednesday, Apple will integrate a time-of-flight sensor into iPad Pro’s rear-facing camera system. The time-of-flight sensor would map objects in a 3D environment. The experience will provide a unique augmented reality touch to the to-be-expected iPad Pro. Also, this would provide an AR advantage to iPad Pro over other products as well, of course till the iPhone 12 hits the market. Interestingly, Bloomberg shared a report on similar lines a few days ago. According to them, the iPad Pro will have a dual-lens camera system that contradicts the other rumors, which states new iPad Pro to have a triple-lens camera system.

Another product from Apple that is expected to be launched next year is the iPhone SE 2. While earlier reports indicated the release by the end of the first quarter, the timeline has now changed to the first half of 2020. iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with similar features as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. According to Kuo, the low-cost iPhone will be priced at $399 (Rs 28,500 approx.) for the 64GB storage variant. It will be available in colour variants of Space Gray, Silver, and Red.

