English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Apple to Launch Noise-Canceling AirPods And New Over-Ear Headset Next Year: Report

The ‘high-end' or pro version of the AirPods could come with noise cancellation, a feature not yet mastered by those making truly wireless earphones.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 26, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple to Launch Noise-Canceling AirPods And New Over-Ear Headset Next Year: Report
Apple to Launch Noise-Canceling AirPods And New Over-Ear Headset Next Year: Report. (Image: Apple)
Bloomberg reports that 2019 will bring 'high-end' AirPods, a new HomePod and an over-ear headset by the Apple brand. The iPod was an iconic device for music lovers, selling 390 million units by 2014, making it the fastest-selling music player in history. Now, over a decade later, it looks as though Apple's focus is back on bringing sound to its fans, this time through headphones.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple will not only enhance the current AirPods later this year but may even introduce a ‘high-end' version, along with an ‘audiophile grade' over-ear headset. These new accessories could arrive as early as 2019 according to the people familiar with the matter.

Also Read: HP Pavilion x360 With Active Pen Launched in India

The ‘high-end' or pro version of the AirPods could come with noise cancellation, a feature not yet mastered by those making truly wireless earphones. Bose's SoundSport Free and Sony's WF-1000X claim to be noise-isolating, however a canceling feature would likely be even more useful to users who travel frequently by plane. The AirPods will also be water resistant, Bloomberg's sources said -- not ‘jump into a pool' waterproof, but rather rain and perspiration safe. Speaking of working up a sweat, there are also internal discussions about adding biometric sensors, like a heart-rate monitor, which would be a very handy feature when going for a jog.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger To Now Translate Messages From English To Spanish Automatically

Little is said about the over-ear headphones other than that they would come from Apple, rather than Beats, and be designed to "compete with pricey models from Bose Corp. and Sennheiser." While late 2018 was first touted as a release date, they appear to have been pushed back.

The report also notes that the current AirPods are set to get a slight revamp this year, with a new chip and hands-free ‘Hey Siri' support, however it's not certain whether production will continue to be provided by Inventec Corp, notes 9to5Mac. Instead it could be iPhone manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group who take over, which could make sense if Apple plans to offer an upgraded version of their AirPods, as well as a ‘pro' edition. Bloomberg notes that Apple has already made such a move in the past, expanding production of the HomePod with Inventec to Foxconn.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that there could be a new HomePod, though it doesn't outline what new features may come with the newer version.

Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You