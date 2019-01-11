English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple to Launch Three New iPhone Models in 2019: Report

Apple plans to continue with LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months, the report said. However, for 2020, Apple will completely switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones.

Reuters

Updated:January 11, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Apple to Launch Three New iPhone Models in 2019: Report (image: OnLeaks)
Apple Inc plans to launch three new iPhone models this year, including one with an LCD screen, to succeed its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The Cupertino, California-based company has decided to stick with liquid-crystal display (LCD) at a time when sluggish sales of iPhone XR cut into its most recent revenue projection, the report said. Last week, Apple issued its first revenue warning in nearly 12 years, citing poor Chinese demand, sending its shares down 10 percent, their biggest intra-day fall in six years.

Apple plans to continue with LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months, the report said. However, for 2020, Apple will completely switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.

