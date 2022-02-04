Apple To Let You Unlock iPhone Without Opening Your Face Mask: 5 Questions Answered

Apple iPhones since the 10th (X) generation have come without Touch ID or the regular fingerprint sensor. You’ve had to rely on the facial-based biometric feature called Face ID. The company added a slew of sensors along with the front camera, which ensured the notch was here to stay. Now, after 2020 onwards, with the pandemic forcing people to wear masks, Face ID was becoming a major hurdle to pass. So, finally Apple decided to make some changes with iOS to accommodate the change. The changes come with the yet-to-release iOS 15.4 version. Apple will soon allow iPhone users to unlock their devices using Face ID while wearing masks.

WHICH IPHONES WILL SUPPORT FACE ID UNLOCK WHILE WEARING MASKS

Even though iOS 15.4 version will roll out to a wide range of iPhones, Apple explains that the Face ID with a mask feature works on devices such as iPhone 12 series and later. So, if you have iPhone X, XR, or iPhone 11 series phones, tough luck. The main reason behind limiting use of Face ID with a mask is because Apple has solely developed the biometric feature to recognise the eye region for which the company has designed the TrueDepth camera system to operate and give secure results.

HOW WILL YOUR IPHONE RECOGNISE YOU IF YOU WEAR A MASK

Apple has developed new algorithms for Face ID with a mask that are trained to authenticate the user based on their eye region. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, the iPhone relies on the unique features around the eye area to authenticate. Because Face ID with a mask utilises less biometric information than Face ID with full-face recognition, there may be circumstances when a user is not as easily recognized as when their full face is visible. In that instance, a user may need to enter their passcode.

Apple says that using Face ID while wearing a mask allows five unsuccessful match attempts before the user needs to rely on the 6-digit passcode to bypass the security of the device.

WILL FACE ID WORK WHEN YOU HAVE A MASK AND GLASSES ON

Apple claims that Face ID with a mask is designed to work with glasses and many sunglasses. Because Face ID with a mask recognises the unique features around the eye area to authenticate, users will have the best results when enrolling their various glasses. For users with multiple types of glasses, Face ID with a mask supports up to four pairs of glasses with each enrolled appearance.

IS FACE ID WITH A MASK LESS SECURE COMPARED TO REGULAR FULL FACE ID

Apple claims that just like Face ID, the probability that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone and unlock it using Face ID with a mask is approximately 1 in 1,000,000 with a single enrolled appearance. In other words, Apple is vouching for its security.

WILL THIS FEATURE COME TO IPADS AS WELL

At present, Apple is rolling out support for face masks for facial recognition to iPhones only. There is no information whether or not iPads will get the same feature or not

