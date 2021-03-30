Apple to Make iPhone, iPad Repairs Easier As It Brings Independent Repair Programme to India

Apple has announced that it is expanding the Independent Repair Provider programme to India and more countries this year. Launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the programme enables small scale repairers to access genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics from the company to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products like iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more. The Apple Independent Repair Provider initiative may not reduce the price of the repair service but it would bring more service centres near your location, which in turn can reduce the travel cost along with time. Until now, many Apple users had to rely on a genuine Apple Store or a big third-party firm for repair service that could be limited in number in an area. There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

In a blog post, Apple notes that all participating repairers part of the Independent Repair Provider programme will have access to free training from the country in addition to access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs). Customers can also verify the repair company by heading to the Apple support forum. However, customers whose products are still under warranty will need to contact an AASP for any repair-related issue. To check whether the product is under warranty, customers can head to this weblink.

Apple says there is no cost to join its Independent Repair Provider programme. To qualify, repair providers will need to “commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs." Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics. Interested independent repairers in India can enrol for the programme this week. It is also expanding to countries (this week) like Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

It will also rollout in out countries such as: Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Gibraltar, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sint Maarten, Somalia, South Sudan, Spanish Virgin Islands, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre and Miquelon, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Wallis and Futuna, Zambia, and Zimbabwe - later this year.