TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple To Open India Online Store In September - Bloomberg News

Apple To Open India Online Store In September - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is set to open an online store in India next month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Share this:

BENGALURU: Apple Inc is set to open an online store in India next month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker currently sells its products in the country through third party vendors.

The online store will be ready for operation in time for the festive season that culminates in Diwali, the biggest spending season in the country, Bloomberg said.

Also Watch

Time To Shut Down Markaz Of Illegality? | The Right Stand | CNN News18

Apple did not immediately respond a Reuters’ request for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 25, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Next Story
Loading