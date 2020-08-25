Apple To Open India Online Store In September - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU: Apple Inc is set to open an online store in India next month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker currently sells its products in the country through third party vendors.

The online store will be ready for operation in time for the festive season that culminates in Diwali, the biggest spending season in the country, Bloomberg said.

Apple did not immediately respond a Reuters’ request for comment.

