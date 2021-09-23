CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Tech » Apple To Pay Bonuses of up to $1,000 To Store Employees
1-MIN READ

Apple To Pay Bonuses of up to $1,000 To Store Employees

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image: AFP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image: AFP)

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff.

Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company’s retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 23, 2021, 12:25 IST