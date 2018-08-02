English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple to Pay USD 145 Million to WiLan in Damages
The damages are sought for two WiLan patents that Apple allegedly infringed with its iPhones.
(Image: Reuters)
A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc $145.1 million in damages against Apple Inc for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday. The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple's iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement.
Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.
In 2013, a U.S. jury ruled in favor of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million in damages.
Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
