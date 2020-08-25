Apple To Reopen Some U.S. Stores Closed Due To COVID-19 Spikes - Bloomberg News

TECH

1-MIN READ

Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 25, 2020, 7:28 AM IST
