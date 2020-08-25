Apple To Reopen Some U.S. Stores Closed Due To COVID-19 Spikes - Bloomberg News
Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f44be35082aa874143ee6c5
[youtube_id] => mnmQOh6_vzA
[title] => NIA Likely To File 5,000-Page Chargesheet Today, Name Masood Azhar Among 20 Accused
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f44ba39082aa874143ee5fe
[youtube_id] => MmvBHMY4LX8
[title] => Raigad Tragedy: Multi-storey Building Collapses: 18 People Trapped Under Debris, 8 Rescued By NDRF
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c778c2f2492e214960&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-22T07:28:07.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-25T07:28:07.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)