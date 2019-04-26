Take the pledge to vote

Apple to reportedly launch two new AirPods in 2019: Here Are The Details

Digitimes and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that new AirPods are set to launch this year. The questions that now remains is whether we'll be seeing one or two new models.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Apple to reportedly launch two new AirPods in 2019: Here Are The Details (photo for representation)
Apple launched the second generation of its iconic AirPods just one month ago, but another set -- maybe even two more pairs -- of the wireless earbuds will reportedly launch before the end of 2019. The information comes from Digitimes and the notable and highly reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

According to Digitimes' industry sources, Apple will launch the third-generation model, which will feature active noise-cancelling technology, sometime this year.

Just a little later in the day on Wednesday, 9to5Mac noted Kuo reporting that Apple will launch two new AirPods models that could arrive as early as the fourth quarter of 2019. While one will likely be a third-generation iteration of the current model and will be available at the same price point, the second pair will "come with an all-new form factor and associated higher price."

Kuo provided no further information about the upcoming AirPods' functionalities, though it's likely that both will have ANC and be water resistant.

With Samsung, Google and Amazon getting in on the wireless earbud action, Apple appears to be working to secures its position at the top of the market.
