Apple To Ship India-Made iPhone 14 Simultaneously With China-Made iPhones For The First Time: Report

Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series later this year. According to a report from a noted analyst, the Apple iPhone 14 will also be manufactured in India, at par with the company’s China manufacturing plans.

According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest analysis, Apple supplier Foxconn will ship the iPhone 14 from its production site in India “almost simultaneously” with China. This is happening for the first time in H2 2022, with the Indian production usually being one quarter or more behind China in the past. Kuo also clarified that there is still a considerable gap in India’s capacities and shipments as compared to China, but it comes as an important step from Apple to build a non-Chinese production site.

“It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver,” Kuo said in a tweet.

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series including the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max will be a new addition to the iPhone lineup, and will replace the smaller iPhone, the iPhone Mini with a larger iPhone Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be launched with a higher-performance version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be launched with the new Apple A16 Bionic chipset. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to be the first iPhone models to come without the notch, and are said to have a hole-punch design.

Apple usually lines up the new Watch model along with the iPhones, and this year we expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8. The company is reportedly bringing three models, which include the SE and an all-new Pro variant. The new high-end variant of the Apple Watch is going to get a flat display and a bigger screen, along with a titanium finish.

