Apple to Switch to In-House Displays Starting With Apple Watch Ultra, Reduce Third-Party Dependence
Apple to Switch to In-House Displays Starting With Apple Watch Ultra, Reduce Third-Party Dependence

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:58 IST

Cupertino

Apple is trying to produce more of its own internally developed components for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple is trying to produce more of its own internally developed components for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple is said to be testing microLED displays for the Apple Watch, with a subsequent launch in 2024 but they are also looking to expand its usage beyond just the Apple Watch to reduce the company's dependency on third-party suppliers

As early as 2024, Apple is planning to decrease its dependency on external suppliers like Samsung and LG for displays. Instead, the company intends to implement the use of self-designed, in-house panels for their products such as the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

As per MacRumors, Apple’s first move in this direction would be to use microLED on the Apple Watch Ultra in late 2024, but Apple is all set to expand the use of microLED displays beyond just the Apple Watch. The company will incorporate these advanced displays into the ‌iPhone‌ and other devices. Although these displays may be manufactured by an external supplier, they will be designed and engineered by Apple to meet their specific requirements.

Apple is trying to produce more of its own internally developed components for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This effort is aimed at reducing the company’s reliance on third-party component suppliers. To accomplish this—Apple is developing its own A-series and M-series chips for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

In addition to these, the company is also working on creating modem chips and other wireless chips, with the goal of ending relationships with suppliers like Qualcomm and Broadcom.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple Inc is planning to switch to an in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip designed chip for its devices, instead of using a chip from Broadcom Inc as early as 2025. Apple is also considering replacing Qualcomm Inc’s cellular modem chips with its own in-house developed chips.

Apple is reportedly already testing microLED displays for the Apple Watch, with better viewing angles, and vibrant colours. The microLED displays “make content appear like it’s painted on top of the glass," said Bloomberg. Apple has reportedly invested billions in display technology development and it is considered one of the company’s most critical projects. As per Bloomberg, the target date may slip to 2025 and limited supply of new devices might be available in case of production difficulties.

January 11, 2023
January 11, 2023
