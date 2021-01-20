Apple to Warn Users on Detecting a Third-Party or Non-Genuine Camera With iOS 14.4

Apple's iOS detects when an iPhone is using non-genuine batteries and displays. With iOS 14.4, Apple will add the ability to detect non-genuine cameras on iPhones, according to a recent report. The feature has been spotted in an iOS 14.4 developer beta and throws a messages that reads "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera." The error, however, does not affect the use or operation of the camera on an iPhone.

The development was spotted in a report from MacRumours and later verified by ZDNet. It says that the error shows up in iOS 14.4 Developer Beta 2 and does not affect the usage of the camera on an iPhone. This appears to be another step forwards by Apple in its fight against user-repairable iPhones. Popular teardown channel iFixit had earlier said that the cameras can be swapped between iPhone 12 units without any problems. However, the outlet said that Apple will soon start flagging any camera replacements that have not been followed up with by running Apple's propriety, cloud-linked System Configuration app as non-genuine. This basically means that this warning will show up at a time a repair is not carried out by Apple or an Apple athorised service station.

Apple rolled out the second beta of iOS 14.4 to developers and public testers this week. According to the MacRumours report, the "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera" message will likely appear in the Settings under General > About. The warning may also appear as a notification on the Lock screen for a short period as well.