Apple TV App for Xbox Coming Alongside Xbox Series X, Series S Consoles on November 10

Apple TV will get an Xbox app alongside the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The new Apple TV app will come for all the Xbox consoles including the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S. The Apple TV app is coming on the Microsoft gaming console for the first time since its launch last year. Xbox users will be able to stream their favourite Apple TV shows and movies starting November 10.

Sony's PlayStation also doesn't have an Apple TV app, However, the app will be available on PlayStation 5 upon its launch on November 12. The Apple TV app on Xbox not just provides access to Apple TV+, but also lets users buy and rent movies via erstwhile iTunes Store, Apple TV. The Apple TV app also allows access to multiple Apple TV channels, these are third-part streaming services that can be streamed via Apple TV. In another development, Microsoft also said that Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and and the likes will be available on both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles.

Your favorite shows and movies are jumping into the next-gen, too.On November 10, the Apple TV app and all your other favorite streaming apps will be available on Xbox Series X|S.Watch on: https://t.co/LU7WxSug5I pic.twitter.com/TrvbgHfHq6 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 2, 2020

Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S consoles on November 10 globally. The new Microsoft consoles will go in direct competition with Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles, which will be launched on November 12 in some areas, and on November 19 in other areas.