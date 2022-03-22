Apple TV App On Android TV Will Not Let You Rent Or Buy Movies

Android TV users with Apple TV on the big screen are not able to buy or rent movies anymore. The details are unclear from Apple, but reports say that Apple TV’s functionalities are limited on any television that comes with the Android TV platform out of the box.

This means TV from a slew of brands like OnePlus, Mi, Vu and Realme are unable to buy content from the Apple TV app if they wanted to watch.

Instead, the user is being asked to go to other platforms or buy it via an iPad, Apple TV or an iPhone. The purchase option is still available for TVs from LG, Samsung, and other brands that don’t use Android TV as their native TV operating system.

Reports say that the Apple TV app on Android TV no longer shows you the ‘Buy’ option in front of any content available on the platform. Thankfully, the content you have already brought or downloaded from Apple TV is available, so you can continue watching the shows/movies that are there on the TV’s memory.

And just because the buy option has been removed, doesn’t bother you from watching the shows. The catalogue of the content on Apple TV for Android TV remains the same. So, if you are fine not buying content off Apple TV for the big screen, this news hardly makes a difference in your lives.

Apple and Google have a long history of battling over the in-app fees and commission structure. It is possible that Apple has had enough of the situation with Google and decided that any content bought via Android TV doesn’t hurt its earnings. And suggesting people to buy the content from Apple-centric devices is a clear indication of what the Cupertino-based giant meant by taking this decision.

Android TV is quite popular in markets like India, where smart TV sales have surpassed those buying traditional TVs. For such people, losing out on the option to buy content from Apple TV is hardly a deal-breaker.

Especially since they have a strong preference for other streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 among others.

