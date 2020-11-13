Apple TV App Rolled Out for PlayStation 4 Consoles Alongside PlayStation 5 Launch

Sony's PlayStation 5 console started shipping on November 12, and with the launch of the new console came the Apple TV app for PlayStation. While the PlayStation 5 consoles have been launched with the Apple TV, the app was also rolled out for the PlayStation 4 simultaneously. Both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles got the Apple TV app in a similar manner. The Apple TV app launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on the same day as the Xbox Series X|S started shipping to customers, on November 10.

The Apple TV app on the PlayStation will allow users to watch their favourite Apple TV+ original movies and TV shows, and alternatively buy and rent individual movies and TV shows. The app also allows users to subscribe to Apple TV Channels, which are third-party streaming services that can be streamed via Apple TV. The Apple TV app is now available on quite a lot of devices, including Xbox consoles, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV stick, and more apart from Apple-made devices. This list is still not as expansive as that of other Apple TV competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus (Disney Plus Hotstar in India).

The Sony PlayStation 5 went on sale in several markets on November 12, two days after Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles started shipping to customers globally. The Sony PlayStation 5 will hit the Indian markets on November 19, and has been priced at Rs 39,990 onwards, for the Digital Edition, while the standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive has been priced at Rs 49,990 in India.