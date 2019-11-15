Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+ Could be Bundled Together as Early as 2020 

A bundled package will not cost subscribers as much, when compared to the individual cost of Apple News+, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+ Could be Bundled Together as Early as 2020 
Image fpr Representation (File Photo)

In order to boost the number of subscribers, Apple is now pondering to bundle its paid services including Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Music. According to a report by Bloomberg, “people familiar with the matter” said that the bundling of the paid services will happen as early as 2020. The report confirms the rumours that have been doing the rounds that Apple might package its various paid services to get more subscribers.

The report said that a bundled package will not cost subscribers as much, when compared to the individual cost of Apple News+, Apple Music and Apple TV+. The latest move by Apple is part of deals that it has with publishers, allowing it to bundle the Apple News+ subscription service with other paid digital offerings, the report further added.

Launched in March, Apple News+ provides access to a number of publications for $10 a month (approximately Rs 717). Apple News+ provides users access to a number of magazines including The New Yorker, GQ, and People along with leading newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times among others. A few days ago, Apple started to offer Apple TV+ subscription with no extra charge to students who already have Apple Music subscription.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram