Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple TV+ Headed for November Launch Priced at $9.99 Per Month

Apple's premium streaming service will launch with a subscription price of $9.99 starting in November.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple TV+ Headed for November Launch Priced at $9.99 Per Month
Apple's premium streaming service will launch with a subscription price of $9.99 starting in November.
Loading...

Earlier in March, tech giant Apple announced its grand plans to launch its own premium streaming service called Apple TV+. While the company gave a wide insight into what all content we can expect from the service, it did not give details about the launch period. A new report now suggests that the streaming service will launch in November and will have a monthly fee of $9.99 (approx. Rs 715). The date might appear to be falling in a competitive slot for Apple as Disney+ is also slated to release on November.

The report also suggested that the tech company will offer a free trial, just like Netflix, so that the consumer can get a taste of the services before fully committing to it. The service is expected to launch with shows like The Morning Show, Amazing Stories, See, Truth Be Told and a documentary called Home. Another report published by the Financial Times pointed at the fact that the Cupertino-based company has already spent over $6 billion to produce its original shows.

The service will reportedly be available worldwide upon launch in over 150 countries. At its monthly subscription price of $9.99, the fee might sound a tad-bit higher compared to Amazon Prime or Netflix, which provide basic subscription plan starting $8.99 (approx. Rs 644) per month and $9 per month, respectively. On the other hand, Dinsey’s upcoming service will be launched at a price of $6.99 (approx. Rs 500) per month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram