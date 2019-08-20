Apple TV+ Headed for November Launch Priced at $9.99 Per Month

Earlier in March, tech giant Apple announced its grand plans to launch its own premium streaming service called Apple TV+. While the company gave a wide insight into what all content we can expect from the service, it did not give details about the launch period. A new report now suggests that the streaming service will launch in November and will have a monthly fee of $9.99 (approx. Rs 715). The date might appear to be falling in a competitive slot for Apple as Disney+ is also slated to release on November.

The report also suggested that the tech company will offer a free trial, just like Netflix, so that the consumer can get a taste of the services before fully committing to it. The service is expected to launch with shows like The Morning Show, Amazing Stories, See, Truth Be Told and a documentary called Home. Another report published by the Financial Times pointed at the fact that the Cupertino-based company has already spent over $6 billion to produce its original shows.

The service will reportedly be available worldwide upon launch in over 150 countries. At its monthly subscription price of $9.99, the fee might sound a tad-bit higher compared to Amazon Prime or Netflix, which provide basic subscription plan starting $8.99 (approx. Rs 644) per month and $9 per month, respectively. On the other hand, Dinsey’s upcoming service will be launched at a price of $6.99 (approx. Rs 500) per month.

