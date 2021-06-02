Apple TV Is Now Available on All Devices That Support Android TV

Apple TV is now available on all modern Android TV devices. This comes after Google’s promise earlier this year that Apple TV will roll out to more devices running on Android. Google told 9to5Google that starting Tuesday (June 1), the Apple TV app is avaialable for the whole “Android TV OS ecosystem." Earlier, on Tuesday, Nvidia also announced that Apple TV is coming to its Shield TV. The list of devices that will now support Apple TV includes streaming boxes, streaming sticks, as well as TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, and other brands. Before this, Apple TV was only available on Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

The 9to5Google report even confirmed the app’s availability on a Hisense smart TV running on the standard Android TV platform. The app shows up in the Play Store search and can be installed already. According to reports, there seems to be no major restrictions. Google was quoted by 9to5 as saying that Android TV devices running on Android 8.0 Oreo or higher that is not an operator-tier device has access to Apple TV. It also said that it is unlikely there will be an official announcement either from Google or other OEMs about the development.

The expansion also comes in time for Apple’s Summer content rollout that includes the second season of Ted Lasso, Lisey’s Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physical, and Central Park Season 2. All these shows are set to debut in the coming weeks on Apple TV.

