Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models

The Apple TV app has made its way to select Sony smart TV models, according to a report. The new app is available through a firmware update that is being released gradually worldwide on newer Sony smart TVs. Sony has not yet specified the models that will be receiving the app. The report, however, speculates that the models to get the Apple TV app are the same ones that are compatible with AirPlay 2 technology. These include the 2019 models like Sony Z9G Series, A9G Series, X950G Series, and X850G Series.

The Apple TV app will allow owners of these Sony Smart TVs to watch TV movies and shows purchased through the iTunes Store or access the Apple TV Channels like Showtime and HBO. The app will also give users access to Apple’s new streaming service Apple TV+ that launches on 1 November. The new service will offer users a slate of about 10 shows, series and specials for $4.99 (Rs 99 in India) a month.

To recall, Apple in March had announced that the new Apple TV app would be available on third-party hardware. Samsung was the first to integrate the redesigned app in May, followed by LG and Vizio in July. In the past few weeks, the Apple TV app has been launched for Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick devices.

