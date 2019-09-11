Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
2-min read

Apple TV Plus Launches in India at Just Rs 99 per Month, Alongside Apple Arcade

Apple's big bet on services include a video streaming platform with original content, and a game subscription with a family plan.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
See, starring Jason Momoa, will premiere as one of Apple TV+'s first originals. (Image: Apple/News18.com)
See, starring Jason Momoa, will premiere as one of Apple TV+'s first originals. (Image: Apple/News18.com)
Loading...

Apple Special Event 2019 has just concluded, giving us a few talk points to consider in the coming days. While the hardware show was evidently centrestage, Apple also dabbled a fair bit with services, officially launching Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. While the former joins the hotly contested video streaming industry with more sourced and original content, the latter is an early entrant in the game streaming/sharing industry, that is only slated to grow. Both the services are coming to India, and both are priced very competitively at Rs 99 per month.

Beginning with Apple TV+, the platform can be accessed on all Apple devices, as well as the Amazon Fire TV (Amazon and Apple are partners here), as well as a few other leading televisions such as those by Samsung and Sony. Apple is investing gradually in original content, with the highlight of the evening being in The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston in a TV show for the first time after Friends, and Jason Momoa in 'See', whose trailer was premiered tonight. At Rs 99 per month, Apple TV+ aims to bring the Apple brand to more Indian households, and at Rs 99 per month, it is easily the most affordable of the lot. For reference, Netflix's standard plans cost much higher, and even Amazon Prime Video, which was hailed for being very affordable, costs Rs 129 per month in its monthly plan. However, given that the competing services offer plenty of Indian content to cater to the audience beyond Tier I Indian cities, it remains to be seen how far Apple succeeds in reaching to more people in India.

With Apple Arcade, Apple is teaming up with leading game developers such as Konami, Capcom and Annapurna Interactive, to bring paid games into a subscription umbrella. Apple Arcade can be accessed directly within the App Store, and offers increasingly impressive game titles to lure more individuals into smartphone gaming. Arcade is on offer with a family plan, meaning that at Rs 99 per month, users can share their gaming subscriptions with those in the family network.

It remains to be seen if the services manage the intention of bringing a higher market share for Apple in India. With the iPhone 11 also premiering at a lower price than the iPhone XR in India, it remains to be seen how Apple's recent push for promoting services in the country are reflecting in India as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram