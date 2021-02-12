Apple TV Plus Show 'For All Mankind' Gets a Dedicated AR App for iPhones, iPads

Apple TV Plus' original show For All Mankind now has a dedicated app that provides augmented reality (AR) experience to fans. The app, For All Mankind: Time Capsule is available for iPhone‬ and iPad models, and it essentially bridges the gap between seasons one and two of the Apple TV Plus show. To recall, Season 1 of For All Mankind ends in 1974, while the season 2 picks up in 1983. Apple explains that the AR app brings the world of the popular Apple TV Plus series right into the homes of fans to uncover memories from the lives of Danny Stevens (Casey Johnson) and his parents, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones).

Featured in the For All Mankind: Time Capsule app are various 3D objects users can interact with, including family photos, a mixtape, and an Apple II computer. On devices with a LiDAR scanner, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro (2020), fans will be able to use an old slide projector that displays photos of Danny and some family photos of the Stevens, projected perfectly on any wall in their space. A TechCrunch report explains that the experience is roughly 60 minutes long, but could be expanded in the future.

Speaking more over the development, Ron Moore, creator and executive producer of For All Mankind said in a blog post, "AR presents a new and exciting opportunity to bring the world of 'For All Mankind' literally into the homes of the audience in a way that hasn’t been possible before. He adds that the Apple AR app will allow fans to immerse themselves into the series by interacting with objects.

For All Mankind: Time Capsule app for iPhone and iPad can be downloaded for free today from the US-specific App Store and will reach more regions later this month. Fans can catch up now on the entire first season of the show on Apple TV Plus. The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode airing on February 19.