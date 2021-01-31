Apple TV Plus Users Who Renewed Their Subscription Ahead of Free Trial Extension Will Get Refund Credits

Apple has notified subscribers of its Apple TV Plus streaming service that users would continue to get refund credits on their accounts until June, following a second extension of its free trial programme announced earlier this month. The company had extended TV Plus free membership for those users whose subscription was slated to end between February and June. Hence, users who had purchased the annual streaming plan ahead of the expiry of their free trial membership can now enjoy refund credits on their accounts. Apple extended the free year-long trials of Apple TV Plus to customers until July 2021.

According to Apple Insider, affected Apple TV Plus subscribers are being advised via email that they will receive monthly credits of $4.99 (or the local equivalent) to their Apple accounts, which will be automatically applied for each month the subscriber is charged between February and June 2021. Members can then use credits for Apple App Store purchases. The Cupertino-based tech giant offers a free trial of its streaming service with newly purchased Apple devices like the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more. Customers need to redeem the offer within the first 90 days of purchase via the Apple TV app.

Unfortunately, Apple TV Plus members who had cancelled their free trial before February 2021 are not eligible for the extension, hence no refund credit as well.

All this new development is pushed to pursue existing members to renew their Apple TV Plus subscription once it actually expires. The second round of extension gives the compan more time to expand the TV Plus content offering and increase the value proposition of the service, as Apple is releasing new series movies as well as second seasons of its popular shows. Some of the notable upcoming titles include Russo Brothers' Cherry starring Tom Holland. The second season of For All Mankind and a documentary on pop sensation Billie Eilish are also in the pipeline. The streaming service price in India starts at Rs 99 (monthly), and it also comes bundled with Apple One subscription, priced at Rs 195 per month. The One subscription further includes iCloud storage and Music subscription.