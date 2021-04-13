Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Smart Speaker and Webcam? Here's What We Know So Far

Recently, it was reported that Apple may bring a new Apple TV set-top box soon. Now, a report in Bloomberg claims that the Cupertino-based giant may be working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and will include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and more smart home features. The Bloomberg report quoted people familiar with the matter to provide the information. The device, according to the report would include standard Apple TV functions like watching content and gaming, and would add smart speaker functionalities like playing music and using Siri.

The Bloomberg report also talks about an Apple smart speaker with a touch screen to compete with similar smart speakers from Google and Amazon. Such a device could, according to Bloomberg, combine an iPad’s display with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chats. The report also said that Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room. Development of both the products is reported to be in the early stages currently, and it is also possible that Apple may never launch either of the two.

These new offerings, if made reality, will surely bring Apple in the mainstream when it comes to smart home products. However, the report correctly indicates that Apple recently combines its HomePod and Apple TV departments in 2020 and unified the software that runs on both devices.

The Cupertino-based giant hasn’t had very successful smart home products. Apple recently also discontinued the HomePod smart speaker after the product wasn’t able to make a significant impact during its two years-long run. Apple had then said that it will focus more on the smaller HomePod Mini going forward.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here