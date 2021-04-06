Apple TV With 120Hz Refresh Rate? tvOS 14.5 Code Hints At New, More Capable Apple TV Device

Apple’s streaming device, the Apple TV has not seen an upgrade since over the past three and a half years. But that is said to be changed soon, as a report now hints that Apple may be looking at an Apple TV refresh, citing hints within the code of Apple’s tvOS 14.5 beta. According to a report in 9to5Mac, references to 120Hz refresh rate have been found in the tvOS 14.5 beta. 120Hz refresh rate is something that would not work on the current generation Apple TV due to hardware limitations. The 9to5Mac report says that multiple references to 120Hz and “supports 120Hz" have been added to tvOS’ PineBoard in the latest beta release. PineBoard is the internal name of the system that controls the Apple TV interface. The references, according to 9to5Mac, these references strongly suggest that Apple is internally testing a 120Hz mode for Apple TV.

Current Apple TV 4K does not support 120Hz, even with a software update. That is because the current-generation Apple TV is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 port - limited to 4K resolution at 60Hz. To enable 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 is required. The Apple TV interface will feel much smoother with a higher refresh rate, which would also require a 120Hz compatible TV. 9to5Mac had, back in 2019, reported that an Apple TV product with HDMI 2.1 port were under development. At the same time, it was said that the new Apple TV would feature an A12 chip. However, that product was never launched.

Bloomberg had recently reported that an upgraded Apple TV is still on track for 2021, and it is being said that Apple is working with cable companies to offer a universal remote control.