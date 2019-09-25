Apple tvOS 13 Roll-Out Begins: Multi-User Support, New Home Screen, Gaming Controller Support and More

Apple has launched the new tvOS 13 update for Apple TV hardware. The latest tvOS 13 features a redesigned Apple TV app, which will help users get access to the upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple TV services. The update also brings a revamped look and functionality of the Apple TV. A user can now create profiles for everyone in his/her home to ensure they get relevant layouts and recommendations. Apple TV users will also get to see a refreshed home screen with full-screen video previews, a Control Center and picture-in-picture to keep videos playing while a user is using other apps.

The tvOS 13 update will also impress gamers as it brings Apple Arcade as well as support for Sony's DualShock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless controllers. A user will no longer have to look far to find tvOS-ready gamepads. Other upgrades bring Sign in with Apple support and a number of ocean-themed screen savers which were filmed along with the BBC. Apple Music on Apple TV has also seen a redesign to make it more useful. A user can now see lyrics of the music being played and the lyrics scroll to keep in sync with the song.

How to download the update?

To enjoy tvOS 13, you need to have an Apple TV 4K or and Apple TV HD (4th-gen). Just head over to Settings > Software Updates > Update Software. Event older 3rd-gen Apple TV will be eligible to get the software update with version 8.4.3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.