Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple tvOS 13 Roll-Out Begins: Multi-User Support, New Home Screen, Gaming Controller Support and More

The new tvOS 13 update brings a host of new features including support for Sony's DualShock 4 and Xbox wireless controllers.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple tvOS 13 Roll-Out Begins: Multi-User Support, New Home Screen, Gaming Controller Support and More
Image for Representation
Loading...

Apple has launched the new tvOS 13 update for Apple TV hardware. The latest tvOS 13 features a redesigned Apple TV app, which will help users get access to the upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple TV services. The update also brings a revamped look and functionality of the Apple TV. A user can now create profiles for everyone in his/her home to ensure they get relevant layouts and recommendations. Apple TV users will also get to see a refreshed home screen with full-screen video previews, a Control Center and picture-in-picture to keep videos playing while a user is using other apps.

The tvOS 13 update will also impress gamers as it brings Apple Arcade as well as support for Sony's DualShock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless controllers. A user will no longer have to look far to find tvOS-ready gamepads. Other upgrades bring Sign in with Apple support and a number of ocean-themed screen savers which were filmed along with the BBC. Apple Music on Apple TV has also seen a redesign to make it more useful. A user can now see lyrics of the music being played and the lyrics scroll to keep in sync with the song.

How to download the update?

To enjoy tvOS 13, you need to have an Apple TV 4K or and Apple TV HD (4th-gen). Just head over to Settings > Software Updates > Update Software. Event older 3rd-gen Apple TV will be eligible to get the software update with version 8.4.3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram