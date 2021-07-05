Apple tvOS 15 Brings Redesigned Video Player For Apple TV: All Changes, New Features

Apple’s latest operating for Apple TV, tvOS 15 comes with a new look for the built-in video player interface on Apple TV. The new design features more readable titles and discoverable controls. Apple has standardised large tiles in apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and now tvOS 15 is taking the same design approach on the standard video player. TV show and movie titles appear in large type on the bottom left area of the screen when the progress bar is presented. Episode titles appear in smaller type just above the name of the series. A new info button also appears which is a visual cue for the content details page where users can restart an episode, browse more episodes, and see the video description.

The design change also lets go of the swipe down interface for managing video language, captions, and sound and output settings. A speech icon makes subtitle settings easier to find and control. There is also a separate set of options for audio range and language appears in the middle between caption settings and picture-in-picture prompt. tvOS 15 also introduces support for Spatial Audio for the first time and SharePlay using FaceTime and supported video with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterrey.

Pressing the TV button on the Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote activates Control Center where these controls can be found. Users can download the tvOS 15 beta if they do not wish to wait for the final version, which will be available this fall.

