Apple Unveils 'Everyone Can Create', 'Schoolwork' For Creative Learning For Students
Apple is aiming to spark creativity in students through its newly launched learning programs.
Apple today announced a new 9.7-inch iPad with support for Apple Pencil and programs designed to encourage student creativity. 'Everyone Can Create' is a new, free curriculum that aims to make it easy for teachers to integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their existing lesson plans for any subject. The new curriculum joins Apple’s 'Everyone Can Code' initiative as programs for teachers to help in their teaching.
The new Apple iPad is available for purchase at Rs 28000 and features a large Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, enhanced cameras and more.
Apple also announced Schoolwork, a new app that helps teachers create assignments, see student progress and use apps for the better management of a classroom. Schoolwork builds on the success of Apple’s Classroom app, which is used in schools to help integrate iPad into the classroom.
Everyone Can Create is a range of free learning resources and teaching guides that help teachers weave drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into any lesson, topic or assignment. The curriculum gives students different ways to express themselves and aims to help them to discover and develop new skills.
Developed in collaboration with educators and creative professionals, Everyone Can Create includes teacher and student guides, lessons, ideas and examples to help teachers bring creativity and new communication skills into their existing subjects like English, math, science and history. For example, students can use the built-in camera in iPad to learn about fractals or they can use Apple Pencil and apps like Tayasui Sketches to learn about symmetry.
Beginning later this spring, Apple Stores will begin teaching Everyone Can Create as part of their regular Today at Apple sessions for educators.
On the other hand, Schoolwork features Handouts to create and send assignments with almost any type of content, from web links to PDFs and documents.
With Schoolwork, teachers can assign a specific activity within an app and direct their students directly to the specific point within the app. Popular education apps like Nearpod, Tynker and Kahoot are already integrating support for Schoolwork.
Developers can now update their apps to take advantage of Schoolwork by utilizing ClassKit, a new education framework, to make it easy to assign activities and view student progress.
in addition, Apple has also announced that Classroom, a teaching assistant that helps teachers manage student iPads and guide students through lessons, keep them on track and share work, is now coming to the Mac.
With Classroom, teachers can launch apps, books and webpages on all student devices at once or send and receive documents. Classroom lets teachers view student screens during class to help students stay focused, assign shared iPads to specific students for class and even reset a student’s password. The Mac version of the app will be available in beta starting in June.
Apple is also offering teachers and students 200GB of free iCloud Storage along with these devices.
